LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Anthony Boone was officially named Longview chief of police at a city council meeting on Thursday.

The motion to appoint Boone passed unanimously and was met with a standing ovation. Boone has been acting police chief since February when the previous chief, Mike Bishop, retired.

“In just a few short months, he hit the ground running and has taken steps to restart community policing programs which were sidelined during the pandemic,” Longview City Manager Rolin McPhee said. “He’s implemented the new customer service technology and he’s fostered positive relationships not only with the staff, but with members of the city’s executive team as well as members of the city council.”

Boone has been with LPD since 2001, serving as assistant chief since 2015. He has experience in support services, criminal investigations, special operations, SWAT and patrol. Boone also has a master’s degree in criminal justice and has taken part in several advanced professional development programs offered through the Secret Service, FBI and Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas.

Photo courtesy of the City of Longview

McPhee said he is sure Boone will do “an admirable job” as chief.

“It’s very comforting to the citizens of Longview to know they can count on you, because I know that we can,” Longview Mayor Andy Mack said to Boone at the council meeting. “I’m proud to have you as our new police chief, and I know you’re going to do a fantastic job.”