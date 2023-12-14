TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Apache Belles are gearing up for their annual Christmas extravaganza.

“It’s just a great time and a great event to bring your family out and enjoy some Christmas music and some laughs and some really fun holiday moments,” said Jasilyn Schaefer, director of Apache Belles.

This marks the second year of the performance and the belles are excited to share their hard work with East Texans.

“It’s so rewarding because we work so hard for it. I mean, we prepare for this show for two, three months ahead and then being able to see the reactions on people’s faces, it just feels really special,” said Jayleeann Roth, an Apache Belle.

The Christmas extravaganza will be held on Saturday with showings at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

“It’s not too long. It’s great for families with young children. Go ahead and bring them. Everyone under five is free,” said Schaefer.