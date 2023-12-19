TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A maintenance man at an East Texas apartment complex was arrested for sexual assault on Dec. 7.

According to police, 55-year-old Bobby Jones was working maintenance at an apartment complex and went into a resident’s apartment to make some repairs in late November.

“However, the victim said that, once inside the apartment, he started asking her for sex and forced himself on her when she repeatedly refused his advances,” police said.

Texarkana Police detective Cliff Harris was assigned the case and got an arrest warrant for Jones. Jones reportedly turned himself in a few days later and was booked into jail with a $40,000 bond.

Jones was released from jail after posting bond the same day.

“Based upon what we’ve learned so far, we’re concerned that there may be other similar victims out there that we don’t know about,” Texarkana police said in a Facebook post. “If you have any information that you believe might be important to this case, please call and speak to Detective Harris at 903-798-3226.”