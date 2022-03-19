MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Several units were damaged at an apartment complex in a fire Friday night.

Officials say an apartment fire in the Ward Plaza Apartments at 1603 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd displaced six families.

The kitchen fire destroyed the apartment and three other units suffered fire damage. Power to the building was turned off for safety. The fire stop kept the fire from causing further damage.

No one was injured in the fire. The Red Cross was contacted to help the families from the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but they believe it was an accident based on initial information.