APPLE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Apple Springs ISD has announced that they are providing all basic school supplies free of charge.

This was made possible through efforts of student support organizations, corporate donors and ASISD.

Though the basics are free, specific personal items like a particular backpack or lunch kit will still be the responsibility of the parents. This was announced via a press release from Superintendent and Head Football Coach Cody Moree.

“We sincerely hope this measure is a welcome benefit to all of our families,” ASISD said.

School at ASISD begins on Aug. 8.