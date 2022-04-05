SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday, the Smith County Commissioners Court approved that April 5 was proclaimed as “Mayor Joe Carlyle Day” to honor his upcoming retirement as the Mayor of Troup.

“We are blessed in Smith County to have a bevy of great mayors,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “But chief among those is Mayor Carlyle, who has done such a great job for many years for the City of Troup.”

Before serving as mayor, Carlyle was born and raised in Troup. He and his children are the fourth generation of his family to live there. He had been active for four decades. He served as a firefighter and paramedic for the Troup Volunteer Fire Department in the 1980s.

“It’s been an honor to serve,” Carlyle said. “We couldn’t do what we’ve been able to do without that team in place.”

He said that he was tricked to begin serving Troup as a city councilman, an office he held for nine years and then appointed to serve as mayor when the person in office tragically died. He has been mayor for seven years.

Carlyle said his job as mayor was mostly supported by the city council members, Troup’s city manager, and the city’s department heads.

During Carlyle’s tenure, he has seen many accomplishments including the following:

New downtown sidewalks and street lights

A renovated park and new splash pad

Rehabilitation of wastewater treatment plant

Lowered property taxes and increased sales tax

Improved roads

Secured more than $2 million in grants for city improvements

Increased available balances in the city’s operating funds

In addition to being mayor, Carlyle owns Carlyle homes and has served as president of the Tyler Area Builders Association and the Texas Association of Builders.

Precinct 2 Commissioner Cary Nix, who serves the Troup community, said it has been a pleasure working with Carlisle.

“I really appreciate everything you have done for the City of Troup,” Nix said.