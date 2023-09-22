TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Aramark has given notice they are planning to layoff employees at seven CHRISTUS locations across Texas, including three locations in East Texas at the end of October.

“Our agreement to provide services to CHRISTUS Health has concluded,” Vice President of Corporate Communications Chris Collom said in a statement. “It is our understanding that affected employees will be hired by the health system’s new provider. We are also working with impacted employees to access other job opportunities within our company.”

In a WARN notice to the Texas Workforce Commission, Aramark lists that layoffs will take place on Oct. 31.

This affects 163 employees at Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, 97 employees at CHRISTUS Good Shepard Medical Center and 87 employees at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana.