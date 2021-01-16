Arbor day tree plantings remember and honor former Smith County constable, former city councilman

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Saturday’s Arbor day event, two trees were planted at Woldert Park to remember and honor former Smith County Constable Henry Jackson and former city councilman Ed Moore.

Henry Jackson served as the Smith County Precinct 1 Constable from 1999 to 2017. While Ed Moore served as District Four Councilman for the City of Tyler from 2013 to 2019.

Both men served many other roles in the Tyler community and will be remembered for their commitment to Smith County residents.

Arbor Day was hosted by the Tyler Trees Committee and the Tyler Parks and Recreation department.