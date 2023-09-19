TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Today is National Voter Registration Day, a day in the U.S. to create awareness of voter registration opportunities.

Here’s how to check if you are registered to vote:

If you’re not registered to vote, you can register at the following locations on Sept. 19:

Texas College – The Connector, 2404 N. Grand Ave., Tyler 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

UT Tyler, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler (across from Barnes & Noble)- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Smith County Elections Office, 302 E. Ferguson St. Tyler- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also register to vote by completing a voter registration application and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election.

Tuesday, Oct 10 is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 7 election.