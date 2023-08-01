POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — In Corrigan and Moscow, starting August 1, Entergy customers will be effected by emergency maintenance.

Polk County Emergency Management has received notification that emergency maintenance is being conducted Tuesday night that will sever power to Corrigan and Moscow Entergy customers from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Polk County Emergency Management Texas has announced that they will be opening a cooling center at 6:30 p.m. for those who rely on medical equipment. It will be at the Polk County Annex located at 201 W Ben Franklin St # 102 in Corrigan.



Any questions about the cooling center can be sent to Office of Emergency Management through Facebook comments or Facebook messages.