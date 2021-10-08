‘ArkLaTex 60 Strong’ calendar features local seniors and their remarkable stories

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- A local organization is giving a voice to everyday people with a unique story by using them as pin-ups for a calendar.

The ArkLaTex 60 Strong calendar highlights events and activities around the region. On Friday, they took photos at the Longview arboretum.

“It’s been one surgery after another ever since I was young, until just last year was my most recent one. I’ve had 37 surgeries. Most of them were from (my) breast bone to my pelvic bone. I was just split open, and they just put everything outside of me and undo things,” said Christy Bowers, of Longview.

She will be one person in the 2022 calendar, and she was born with a congenital birth defect.

“I remember laying on the table and them bringing my mom in and hearing her cry behind the wall. Because, that’s all they did back then and her saying ‘omg, what can we do?’ and them saying ‘nothing that’s just the way she is,’” said Bowers.

For this years’ ArkLaTex 60 Strong Calendar, organizers chose local seniors like Carmela Davis from Longview, who have overcome adversities in their lives.

“I was crushed by the back of a trailer ramp door that broke everything in the middle. So, I was in a wheelchair for six and a half weeks and had to learn how to walk again. I’m not quite where I was, but at least now I can shuffle-run again, and I’m here walking,” said Carmela Davis of Longview.

“I used to run a 100 mile marathon while I was on chemo meds for 18 months from Montana to Idaho. But more recently I do a lot of work with mentally and physically challenged individuals in Longview, and I also put on Carmela’s Magical Santa Land,” said Davis.

Moreover, these ambassadors were chosen because they have achieved exceptional levels of fitness, survived significant health issues or served others in their community.

“That’s my mantra, God won’t give me anything I can’t handle. And, when my husband was diagnosed with cancer four years ago, I was able to get through that as well with the same faith and everything else. Well, I guess that’s why I was chosen,” said Bowers.

The organization aims to show how life after 60 can be a positive time.

“I think that especially if you stay fit and you stay busy and you stay working, you realize 60 is just a number. It’s all in your mind. It’s all about staying fit and helping others. Because when you’re helping others, you don’t even realize what age you are,” said Davis.

ArkLaTex is sponsored by the Diagnostic Clinic of Longview, and all proceeds from calendar sales will benefit local Meals on Wheels charities.