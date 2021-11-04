Arlington man charged with murdering boyfriend near Tyler State Park after finding child porn has trial delayed

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An Arlington man accused of shooting his boyfriend near Tyler State Park after finding child porn on his phone has had his trial delayed due to being quarantined twice for COVID-19.

52-year-old Robert Price allegedly killed his boyfriend, 32-year-old Nathaniel Snell, last July after finding graphic images on Snell’s cell phone. The shooting was at the gas station across the entrance from Tyler State Park on FM.

Price was scheduled to go to trial in late October, but a court-appointed defense attorney filed a motion for continuance late last month to delay the case. Attorney Donna Broom attempted to visit him twice during the month of October, but was told Price had been put in quarantine on two separate occasions.

One of those quarantines was just one week before the trial was set to begin. The motion to delay the case was granted by 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell, who is presiding over the case.

Prosecutors offered Price an initial plea deal of 45 years in prison back in March. Price rejected that offer as well as a subsequent deal that dropped it to 40 years behind bars.

Video surveillance showed Snell being shot in the chest as he stepped out of the car at the gas station. He stumbled inside as the car drove away, but later died at the scene as firefighters attempted to keep him alive.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News, detectives were able to locate a house they both lived at in Arlington. The landlord had just kicked Snell out of the house after the alleged pornography discovery and for possessing meth.

The day after the shooting, the homeowner said that Price had returned to the house crying and gave all of Snell’s possession to charity. Price allegedly said that he “could not stand to be reminded of [Snell] any longer.”

The landlord told police that a gun he kept in the closet of the home had been missing for a month. According to police, the same type of gun was used in the shooting.

Russell reset the case for Dec. 6, but it was unclear from the order if a hearing would be conducted on that date or if the trial would begin.