Arlington woman killed in East Texas crash Friday afternoon

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – An Arlington woman was killed Friday afternoon in East Texas after crashing into a truck tractor.

A DPS report states that 33-year-old Brenna McClaran was driving on Highway 19 six miles north of Canton around 2 p.m.

Investigators say that McClaran “illegally passed another vehicle on the improved shoulder.” She then lost control of her 2016 Toyota Corolla, traveled across the centerline, and was struck by a truck tractor that was towing a semi-trailer.

McClaran was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was identified as 58-year-old Charles Hand Jr. of Kennesaw, Georgia. He was not injured in the wreck.