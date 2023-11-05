GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – Authorities are searching for a capital murder suspect in the Upshur County area.

According to the Gladewater Police Department, 41-year-old Alvin “Pookie” McKnight Jr is considered “armed and extremely dangerous” after a double homicide north of Gladewater Saturday night.

Gladewater police found his truck in Gladewater on Tenery Street and the last location of his cell phone was pinged near Gay Avenue early Sunday morning.

Authorities said if you see McKnight, do not approach and call law enforcement immediately. You can contact Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, Gladewater PD or Crime Stoppers to report any information as to the whereabouts of Alvin McKnight, Jr.