Armed person confronts first responders called to vehicle fire in Henderson

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Henderson police arrested an armed person on Monday, while first responders were working on a vehicle fire.

The Henderson Fire Department was called to the fire on Glendale Avenue, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

When first responders arrived, they were confronted with the individual.

Henderson Police Officers also made it to the scene, and they arrested the person.

No one was injured, and more information will be available later.