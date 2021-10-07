Army recruiters meet with Tyler ISD students for aviation simulation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Students at the Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center receive many opportunities for hands-on learning, including a U.S. Army simulation.

This U.S Army simulation is just one of the ways students get an inside look at Army life before recruitment. The U.S Army Recruitment officers brought the Adventure Trailer, where they have different virtual reality experiences from hand eye coordination, augmented reality sandbox, parachute landing, driving impairment, and even a shooting simulation.

“Sometimes the kids don’t just want to hear us talk about the Army. Instead of just showing them the different sides of the Army, we bring out the trailer. We have different version of these trailers that help explain different parts of the Army. Instead of speaking it, we can show them in real life”, says Sergeant Roberto Luna Jr.

This activity not only gets students out of the classroom, but also fosters one-on-one conversations about recruitment. The U.S Army has different trailers, all dedicated to different areas in the Army.

Tyler ISD’s Career and Technology Center prides themselves in cultivating an environment where students can have such great opportunities to be well on their wat into the job force post graduation. If you are interested in in applying, visit their website.