LAKE O’ THE PINES, Texas (KETK) – The Arp High School Bass Club won the THSBA Lake O’ The Pines tournament on Saturday Sept. 16.

Photo courtesy of Mark Everett.

Not only did Arp place first over 21 other East Texas schools, it’s also their second straight win on the lake. Arp’s team of Bryce Everett and Will Sanford won the top team spot and set a club record of 25.64 pounds.

