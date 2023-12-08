ARP, Texas (KETK) – Arp ISD is releasing students early district-wide on Friday due to water issues.

Arp ISD campuses won’t have sustainable running water for the rest of the day due to the city’s work on the water tower, according to the district.

Arp PD said the Arp water tower has a leak, and a contractor is working on repairs.

“You may be without water or have low water pressure until they are complete,” police said.

Students will be dismissed at 11:15 a.m. and buses will run normal routes at that time. Families of car riders have been told to make immediate arrangements to pick up their child.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our community, and very much appreciate their understanding of this unforeseen situation,” said Arp ISD Communications Coordinator Mike Alzamora.