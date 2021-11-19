Arp ISD staff members receive $750 checks through COVID-19 relief funds

ARP, Texas (KETK) – Arp ISD gave every staff member thank you cards with a $750 check inside, on Thursday as a stipend.

According to the school district, the superintendent, campus principals, and school board members presented the appreciation letters.

“Please keep in mind that what you find inside is not near enough recognition for being an Arp Tiger,” Arp ISD superintendent Shannon Arrington told employees.

He also said the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on staff members.

“Fortunately, our Arp ISD family has persevered through these unprecedented times,” added Arrington.

The checks were part of the Arp ISD retention incentive program that was supported by the federal American Rescue Plan through ESSER III COVID relief funds.

The board previously approved for the money to be used for the retention program.

Arrington said the district has usually budgeted so there is additional incentive pay for all employees, and this is presented to them in November. Those check are smaller than what they received on Thursday.