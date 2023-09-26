ARP, Texas (KETK) — Friday, Sept. 29, Arp ISD will recognize former students of Arp Industrial School before their football contest against the Winona wildcats.

According to the school district, the recognition ceremony will begin promptly on the field at approximately 7:15 p.m.

In a release from Arp ISD, they state that the Arp Industrial School was founded in 1945, and served African-American children and families during segregation. Children from present day East Texas towns; Arp, Overton, New London, Leverett’s Chapel and others attended the former Arp Industrial School.

Arp ISD says, that the school was located two miles east of Arp on Farm Road 838. Here, at this location, athletic teams, music programs, academic events and agriculture classes were established. Their accomplishments at this school include winning a Texas state basketball championship in 1965.

The school went on to say that in the late 1960s the integration of two Arp schools took place and resulted in one campus.

The recognition ceremony along with the Arp-Winona football game will be streamed live on the Arp High School Facebook page.