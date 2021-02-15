Arp opens emergency shelter in old fire station

ARP, Texas (KETK) – Smith County reported over 22,000 customers affected by outages as of Monday afternoon, and Arp is offering shelter for some of its residents who find themselves without power.

Arp police and firefighters coordinated to open an emergency shelter in the city as a winter storm rages on throughout the state.

The old Arp fire station on Longview Street is being used as an emergency shelter, with a backup generator up and running. Police say that heat is on in the building and they have electrical outlets.

The shelter is designated for the elderly, disabled or those needing electricity for medical devices.

Because the Arp Volunteer Fire Department is in the process of moving out of the building, there are no chairs or places to sit. People who come to the shelter are encouraged to bring foldout chairs or call the non emergency number for assistance.

Contact the Smith County Dispatch non-emergency number at 903-566-6600 and ask to be connected to an Arp Police Officer for assistance or questions.