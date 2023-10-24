ARP, Texas (KETK) — Arp Police Department announced on Tuesday they have been designated by the Texas Police Chief’s Association as an accredited law enforcement agency.

The award will officially be presented in December.

According to a press release, the process leading to this recognition involved an extensive and independent review of the Arp PD’s operations.

“This is something we have been working towards for two years, since October 2021,” said Chief of Police Joe Keegan. “This accreditation gives us a status that only 10% of law enforcement agencies in Texas have been able to obtain and sets a standard for what all police departments should be striving to reach.”

Keegan said that he looks forward to the award presentation and that every police officer with Arp PD made this accreditation possible. The award presentation will be held at the Arp City Council meeting on Dec. 14 located at 109 West Longview Street.