Woman arrested in Arp, charged with eight counts of credit card abuse

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ARP, Texas (KETK)- The Arp Police Department arrested and charged a woman with eight counts of credit card abuse.

Amber Nicole Groessel was wanted for these offenses. She was detained by the Arp Police Department on Monday. According to officers, every charge is a state jail felony.

Groessel was booked into the Smith County Jail and is being held on a $800,000 bond.

She has also been arrested previously for tampering with a government school record, theft and other offenses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51