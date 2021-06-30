Woman arrested in Arp, charged with eight counts of credit card abuse

ARP, Texas (KETK)- The Arp Police Department arrested and charged a woman with eight counts of credit card abuse.
Amber Nicole Groessel was wanted for these offenses. She was detained by the Arp Police Department on Monday. According to officers, every charge is a state jail felony.
Groessel was booked into the Smith County Jail and is being held on a $800,000 bond.
She has also been arrested previously for tampering with a government school record, theft and other offenses.
