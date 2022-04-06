SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Arp woman died after crashing into a truck with a trailer, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The wreck happened early Wednesday morning in Smith County around 4:12 a.m. on SH-135 about one mile northeast of Arp.

A 2003 Mack truck towing a trailer was heading south on SH-135. A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was driving north on the highway, then the driver of the Silverado moved into the oncoming lane.

The Silverado crashed into the truck with the trailer and traveled underneath the towed trailer.

Mary V. Shoemaker, 65, was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge James Meredith. She was in the Silverado. Marlow W. Charlton, 60, of Overton was driving the truck with the trailer and transported to a local hospital after the wreck.