Mugshots of Rodney Paulette (Left) and Michael Steven Smith (Right). Photos courtesy of Angelina County Judicial Records

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two Angelina County Commissioners have arraignments set for September, according to court records.

Michael Steven Smith and Rodney Paulette are both scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m.

Pct. 4 Commissioner Michael Steve Smith was indicted on Aug. 18 on charges showing “closed meeting act,” according to judicial records. Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette was indicted on charges of violating the Open Meetings Act and two charges of abuse of official capacity also on Thursday, Aug 18.

The Open Meetings Act lays out regulations that government entities must follow for holding meetings and when they are allowed to take action.