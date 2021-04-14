Art or an eyesore? Downtown murals cause friction between Tyler residents

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Art is matter of perspective, and Tyler residents are having different perspectives on murals created downtown.

While some see the murals as a creative outlet, others fear they could be a beacon for future vandalism.

These creations have been causing controversy since the paint dried back in March. Tyler organization, A Wall Near You, got permission from the city to do it.

“Vertically Inclined” was called Tyler’s first street art festival. They say the festival was created to promote positivity through artwork.

Now, Tyler residents are split about the decision to decorate these downtown walls.

Tyler resident Chris Craig said that he’s worried the artwork might inspire others to vandalize buildings without permission.

“I would think that we would we want to pick things that depict Tyler as a whole,” Craig said. “Such as roses, our pine trees, our ponds, our lakes, different things that bring beauty to mind and not things that might be put into different subjective matters in our minds.”

Photos courtesy of Downtown Tyler, Texas Facebook page

Tyler resident Edgar Mancilla says he sees the murals as a creative outlet that gives other artists the courage to express themselves.

“It brings me to emotion because it make me feel like Tyler is becoming more inclusive. Like they see us and are allowing us to express ourselves,” Mancilla said.

There are no plans to paint more walls downtown as of now.

According to A Wall Near You’s Facebook page, their goal is to put up as many murals as possible while giving back to the community.