TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Young Audiences of Northeast Texas hosted their Arts in Education Awards and dinner on Tuesday evening at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. 2022 is the 11th year of the awards ceremony set to honor arts educators across East Texas for all of their hard work.

“These teachers do amazing work in the schools. A lot of children stay in school because of the arts programing and these teachers do not always get the recognition that they should.” Amy Baskin, Executive Director of Young Audiences of Northeast Texas.

A panel of professional artists and community members selected six arts educators from school districts in Northeast to honor.

2022 award recipients:

LePatrick Thomas – Rising Star

Phil Rumbley – Lifetime Achievement

Larry Wade Jr. – Distinguished Service

Jennifer Vaughn – Arts Teaching Excellence (Elementary School)

Brian Persinger – Arts Teaching Excellence (Middle School)

Todd Dock – Arts Teaching Excellence (High School)

LePatrick Thomas, winner of the Rising Star award, is in his second year of teaching music at Ramey Elementary in Tyler.

“It feels wonderful. Last year I was honored as rookie of the year for my school, and this year I’m just receiving this Rising Star award. It really brings into perspective for me that I am in the right field,” said Thomas.

KETK is a proud media partner of Young Audiences, and hope to help them continue to honor educators and enrich the lives of East Texas children excelling in the classroom through the gift of art.