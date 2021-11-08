As the cost of items increase, East Texans search for ways to save money

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Stimulus checks, labor shortages, and supply chain issues all factor into the higher prices we are seeing now.

Consumer demand continues to rebound and many people are eager to spend.

Inflation causes your buying power to decrease. Meaning that the same dollar today buys less later.

Financial experts said that being aware of where you stand financially is the first step in overcoming inflation.

“Those who are typically hurt the most during inflation are savers,” said Jay Oliver, Financial Advisor of Rose Point Capital Advisors. “Those are people on a fixed income. If you’re living off the interest you’re earning on the deposit you have at the bank and you’re earning a low rate of interest, and things are going up in cost.”

With inflation taking a toll on people’s wallets, East Texans are hurting.

Many are trying to make ends meet while also paying off debt.

“I’d probably lose a lot of weight because I wouldn’t eat. That’s my main expense is food because that’s the only thing that I pay for basically,” explained Lori Stinson, the co-owner of Uptown Cheapskate Exchange.

By knowing where you are spending your money can help you better plan your budget and save for emergency expenses. Luckily, there are a few ways East Texans can start saving money now.

Along with mobile app saving and coupons, Uptown Cheapskate Exchange in Tyler says they’ve been getting many customers looking for budget clothing since prices are climbing so fast.

“I get a lot of kids my age coming in just looking for a good deal because they don’t want to have to pay $150 for a pair of jeans anymore when trends are changing so quickly- resale is the best place to go,” said Jacey Mallory, the manager of Uptown Cheapskate Exchange.

Being a thoughtful consumer, planning a budget accordingly, and staying aware of inflation can help ease financial stress for both you and your family.

For those who shop online, Honey is a great way to save while you shop. While shopping online Honey helps find coupons to use at checkout.