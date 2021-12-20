As traffic increases due to the holidays, road safety experts share tips to avoid fatal crashes

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Since last Monday, more than eight deadly car crashes occurred in seven counties. Crashes aren’t just limited to the interstates and major highways. They can happen anywhere at any time especially during the Christmas rush.

“The holidays can be very stressful for people and driving is a stressful condition in and of itself especially in certain areas around the Tyler area,” said Sergeant Jean Dark with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In November, Texas marked its 21st year of daily deaths on state roadways. More than 75,000 lives were lost in fatal crashes.

“8.3 million Texans are going to be driving for leisure between December 23rd and January 2nd. That’s a 27% increase over what we saw in 2020, and (it’s) pretty close to pre-pandemic levels. The roadways are going to be very busy the next couple of days,” said Daniel Armbruster with AAA.

AAA added there are several factors that may cause more deadly wrecks on East Texas roads and in other parts of the state.

“Certainly during the holidays, we tend to see a fatal uptick in crashes involving alcohol and other impairments such as drugs or over the counter medications,” said Armbruster.

It’s important to continue practicing defensive driving, get plenty of sleep the night before your journey and move over and slow down when you see vehicles on the side of the road.

“In the state of Texas, it’s the law that you either have to slow down 20 miles an hour below the speed limit or move over to another lane,” said Armbruster.

This includes first responders, tow trucks and any other service vehicle on the side of the road.

People should also avoid being in a rush, which they can do by leaving early.

“The other thing is to give yourself enough time to get to your destination. Maybe add some time so you’re not feeling like you have to be in a hurry,” said Dark.

Be aware of yourself and your surroundings to ensure that you will arrive home safe for Christmas.

A person is killed on Texas roadways every two hours and 15 minutes. We can help avoid more fatal crashes by staying alert not just during this season, but throughout the year.