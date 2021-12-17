As travel for Christmas begins, Texans have the cheapest gas in the country

FILE – In this March 31, 2020 file photo, prices are seen on a gas pump in Brandon, Miss. U.S. consumer prices jumped 0.6% in July as gasoline prices continued to rise. The Labor Department reported Wednesday, Aug. 12, that the increase in its consumer price index matched a 0.6% rise in June. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – With just one week until Christmas Eve, people across the Lone Star State are getting ready to travel to spend quality time with their friends and family.

While the price for gas is still up significantly compared to last Christmas, Texans are still paying for the cheapest gas in the United States, according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Texas right now is $2.91, which is two cents less than last week, but more than one dollar higher compared to this week last year.

“Pump prices continue their slow seasonal descent, despite a slight rebound in oil prices due to waning fears of a global slowdown caused by the COVID-19 omicron variant. Gas prices may start to steady, or even trend higher, if demand remains strong. However, Texas has the lowest gas prices in the country, which should bring some holiday cheer to the millions of Lone Star State motorists planning to take a road trip next week.” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

California is currently paying the most for a gallon of gas, averaging $4.67 for unleaded fuel.