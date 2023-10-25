OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – An assault charge against Overton High School Principal Jeffery Hogg has been dismissed after a motion was filed by the Rusk County District Attorney’s Office.

A motion to dismiss the charge was signed by the Rusk County District Attorney, according to officials.

Hogg was arrested in September after a student and her mother reported “substantial bruising” after the mother gave consent to corporal punishment.

“There is never an intent to harm students; any administered consequence is in an effort to help students learn, grow and make positive choices,” Overton ISD said in a statement at the time of the incident. “OISD is dedicated to serving and nurturing our students toward academic, social and emotional growth.”