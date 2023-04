SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – At least one person is dead Tuesday morning after a major crash involving a trash truck and an SUV on State Highway 64 and FM 848 in Smith County.

According to DPS, as of 9 a.m., troopers are still at the scene of the crash and traffic is down to one lane on SH 64.

The crash is under investigation, and officials are asking travelers to avoid the area at this time.