At least 1 dead after crash on Toll 49 involving motorcycle

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – At least one person is dead after a crash on Toll 49 Thursday, according to officials.

Officials told KETK that the crash occurred on Toll 49 between Paluxy and Broadway around 4 p.m., and involves a motorcycle and a truck.

Toll 49 is currently shut down between Paluxy and Broadway.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, motorcycle fatalities are trending upwards. Currently, one motorcyclist dies every day in the state due to an accident.

In 2020, approximately 500 people were killed and 2,000 were injured.

Now, TxDOT is asking drivers to watch out for motorcyclists with a new campaign.

“More and more drivers are distracted and not completely focused on their driving and that’s a recipe for disaster. Please if you’re driving, make it your number one priority. Always look twice for motorcycles. Remember there’s a life riding on it,” said Terry Pence, Behavioral Traffic Safety Section Director with TxDOT.

May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month.

TxDOT shared some tips that people can keep in mind when they’re on the road. Drivers should take extra care when making a left turn and pay special attention at intersections. They should also keep their distance from motorcyclists.