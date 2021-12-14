1 person dead after vehicle catches fire in wreck on Hwy 64 near Tyler Pounds airport

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after a fiery wreck that occurred on Hwy 64 W near Tyler Regional Airport.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which caught on fire. Both the East and West-bound lanes are shut down at this time. Officials say both lanes will be closed for at least 3-4 hours.

DPS is currently on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.