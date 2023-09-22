TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Athena Greek Restaurant in Tyler announced the closing of the restaurant on Friday with a letter posted to their front door.

“The restaurant and the building has been bought by a developer,” the letter said. “We want to thank all our wonderful guests and employees for supporting us over the years and we are especially thankful that so many embraced our restaurant and that we were able to succeed as long as we had while bringing a touch of Greece to Tyler.”

The letter concluded by saying every memory created meant the world to them, and expressed their deepest gratitude to the Tyler community.

Read the full letter below:

The restaurant opened in 2014.