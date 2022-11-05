ATHENS, TEXAS (KETK) – Athens Animal Rescue Shelter said they’ve had extensive storm damage and would like people’s help in repairing the shelter.

The shelter said that all their animals are safe but scared. The building itself has some damage and their fencing, kennel coverings, sign, and trees are all gone, according to a Athens Animal Rescue Shelter Facebook post.

Photo courtesy of Athens Animal Rescue Shelter

Photo courtesy of Athens Animal Rescue Shelter

Photo courtesy of Athens Animal Rescue Shelter

Photo courtesy of Athens Animal Rescue Shelter

Photo courtesy of Athens Animal Rescue Shelter

Photo courtesy of Athens Animal Rescue Shelter

Photo courtesy of Athens Animal Rescue Shelter

Photo courtesy of Athens Animal Rescue Shelter

Photo courtesy of Athens Animal Rescue Shelter

The shelter is accepting donations on Facebook. One thing they also said they need is fosters for their animals, even temporarily while they make repairs. Here’s the link if you would like to foster an animal from Athens Animal Rescue Shelter.

“Our shelter staff & our board want to thank all of the volunteers that came to help us clear the debris from the many trees we lost last night. 16 animals left our shelter today into foster homes or forever homes!

LandPro Services mulched the mountain of tree limbs that James Hunt and his crew cut down. The Sheriff’s department brought prison inmates. People came to wash puppies, a vet tech from Morton’s clinic helped test some of our puppies. Henderson County United Way and TSC donated several outdoor kennels for us to use since the fencing around our play yards are damaged. We were so blessed today.” Director at Athens Animal Rescue Shelter, Monika Allen

Athens Animal Rescue has received over $4000 in donations on Facebook.