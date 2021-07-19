Athens approves plan to pay tribute to African-American schools in city during segregation

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Athens City Council has approved plans to build a wall that recognizes former schools for African-American students in Athens.

The group Building Athens Together requested that the Blackshear, Fisher, Bishop Heights Legacy Memorial Wall be erected on O.D. Baggett Park, 1015 N. Hamlett St.

The wall would include the names of the administration, faculty, staff and students of the Blackshear and Fisher, Bishop Heights schools that existed during segregation from 1920 to 1965, said information from the city.

“For people that come to our city to be able to recognize that at one time there was a school in our community that was in a segregated format, we are asking the council to consider allowing the placement of the wall at O.D. Baggett Park,” Larry West, spokesman for Building Athens Together, said in addressing the city council earlier this month.

The council unanimously approved the request.