Athens city council accept mayor’s resignation after arrest, promotes Mayor Pro Tem

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Athens City Council on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Mayor James Montgomery after his arrest last week for online solicitation of a minor.

The council called a special session after his arrest and promoted Mayor Pro Tem Toni Clay as the acting mayor.

Montgomery was taken into custody on Thursday as part of a sting in Longview. Three others along with him were taken into custody on child porn charges and solicitation of a minor.

Under Texas law, each man could face up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

