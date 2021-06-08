Athens city council accept mayor’s resignation after arrest, promotes Mayor Pro Tem

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Athens City Council on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Mayor James Montgomery after his arrest last week for online solicitation of a minor.

Athens City Council listening to community members voice their opinions on the recent resignation of former Mayor Monte Montgomery. pic.twitter.com/BAuT2go9jv — Frank Jelani Jefferson (@_frankjefferson) June 8, 2021

The council called a special session after his arrest and promoted Mayor Pro Tem Toni Clay as the acting mayor.

Montgomery was taken into custody on Thursday as part of a sting in Longview. Three others along with him were taken into custody on child porn charges and solicitation of a minor.

Under Texas law, each man could face up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.