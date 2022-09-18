ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Athens City Council approved their 2022-2023 budget and tax rate this week during a meeting.
The budget was set at $34,834,230 and is going to be divided into 13 parts. The general fund was granted the most money at $13,484,284.
57% of the general fund will be used for public safety and support the police and fire departments. 18% will pay for public works to fix the roads. These two items make up about 75% of the general fund.
During the meeting, the council also increased the General Fund Emergency Reserve by about $300,000, which brings the total to more than $3.3 million. This showed the council supports keeping a 90-day reserve.
Some of the items in the budget can be found below:
- A 5% increase to the Step & Grade Pay Scale
- $550,000 for street improvements
- $135,000 to purchase and equip two new patrol cruisers
- $30,000 in improvements to City facilities
- $65,000 in funding for the Animal Shelter
- $466,250 for Economic Development
- $100,000 for water lines on South Palestine
- $100,000 Belt Press rental for both Wastewater Treatment Plants
- $24,000 for Chemical Scales at the Wastewater Treatment Plants