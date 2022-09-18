ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Athens City Council approved their 2022-2023 budget and tax rate this week during a meeting.

The budget was set at $34,834,230 and is going to be divided into 13 parts. The general fund was granted the most money at $13,484,284.

57% of the general fund will be used for public safety and support the police and fire departments. 18% will pay for public works to fix the roads. These two items make up about 75% of the general fund.

During the meeting, the council also increased the General Fund Emergency Reserve by about $300,000, which brings the total to more than $3.3 million. This showed the council supports keeping a 90-day reserve.

Some of the items in the budget can be found below: