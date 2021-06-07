Athens city council will hold special meeting to consider resignation of mayor

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Athens city council called a special session to discuss what steps to take following the arrest of their mayor.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Derek D. Daniels Conference Room of the

Athens Partnership Center. According to the agenda, the council is scheduled to “Discuss, consider, and take action, as necessary, concerning the acceptance of resignation letter from Monte Montgomery.”

According to the City Charter, as stated in Section 3: “Any vacancy or vacancies occurring in the city council shall be filled by appointment of a majority vote of the remaining city council within thirty (30) days, which person or persons so appointed shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term for the place or places to which such appointment shall be made.”

Mayor James Monte Montgomery of Athens resigned officially on Friday, just one day after his arrest on online solicitation of a minor charges. Montgomery was caught along with three others in Longview as part of a sting operation by Texas State Troopers.

Solicitation of a minor involves a defendant asking or engaging in a conversation with a minor and during the course of that conversation, the defendant asks (or solicits) the minor to meet them for the purpose of engaging in a sexual act.

“We continue to be shocked and grieved by the developments of the past 24 hours. Our primary responsibility is to the citizens of Athens and the betterment of our community,” the city’s statement on Facebook said.

Montgomery’s bond was set at $300,000 surety with conditions, according to judicial records. He bonded out the same day he was arrested.

Under the Texas Penal Code, the online solicitation of a minor charge is a second degree felony and each man could face up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The City of Athens has previously released a statement on Mayor Montgomery’s arrest for online solicitation of a minor.