ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – The Athens Collection Site will be open this week to help residents clean up after a tornado was confirmed in the city, according to the National Weather Service.

The building at 500 Aaron Street will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Residents can drop off storm trash for free. People should bring proof of residence like a water bill or ID and separate brush and debris. If people need help while they are cleaning up, they can reach out to Carla Henson at chenson@athenstx.gov or call 903-677-6615.

No one was injured due to the tornado, but buildings were damaged and trees were knocked down, said the city of Athens.

“A Dollar General had its windows blown out. The tornado moved over the Athens Steel Building Corporation, causing the most significant damage of the tornado track. Damage included collapse of the southern portion of the structure,” the report said.

The tornado touched down near Malakoff at approximately 5:35 p.m., then it moved northeast to Athens and died down southwest of Murchison around 5:58 p.m.

The tornado’s path was 15 miles long and 150 yards wide. NWS said winds reached 115 mph.

City of Athens crews worked diligently to remove debris from roadways and repair downed powerlines.

“We were extremely pleased with the coordinated efforts of our crews,” said City Manager Elizabeth Borstad. “They reacted quickly and worked together to get the job done.”

Residents are also urged to report any storm damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

Texans can report damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey. The information provided in the survey aids emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that have occurred and help officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance, as well as identify any immediate resource needs.

The iSTAT survey is available in English and Spanish. Click here to fill out the form.