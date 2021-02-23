Athens couple opts for new, expandable pipes in the wake of winter storm

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – After an arctic blast last week, some Texas families are switching to a different kind of pipe to potentially protect them from future issues.

Once homeowner said it sounded like Niagara Falls underneath her house, and that’s how she knew they had a serious problem.

After a few cracked pipes, an Athens couple has opted to make a change.

They are replacing their older, copper pipes with another type of pipe. This is a more flexible type of pipe called a uponor, which can expand up to three times its normal size.

“It’s cross stitched inside the pipe to where it can expands and contracts so in the colder winter months it’s less likely to break or to split to give you kind of a failure in your piping system,” Eric Adams, a plumber at Rub-A-Dub plumbing said.

Plumbers at Rub-A-Dub say that in eight days, they’ve had 19,000 calls about leaking pipes in East Texas.