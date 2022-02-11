ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — The Athens City Council is set to borrow less than originally expected for a new police station.

Back in November, voters approved a measure that involved the city borrowing $5.5 million for a new police station. However, council members have worked out a plan to complete the project without borrowing an amount that large.

Mayor Toni Garrard Clay explained that when the bond was initially proposed, the intention was to find a way to spend less than the original $5.5 million.

“Now, thanks to careful budgeting, we have enough reserve to borrow considerably less than initially estimated,” she said.

On Monday, the city council is expected to issue new bonds to borrow just $3.75 million for the new police facility, with the rest of the money being taken from the city’s general fund reserves. In reducing the amount of borrowed funds, the city will be able to save on interest fees over the life of the debt.

The city is planning to build the new facility next to the old police station on North Pinkerton Street on a plot of land that is owned by the city.

The proposed plan for the facility includes computer-controlled evidence lockers, negative pressure evidence rooms for drugs and weapons, and a dispatch area designed for 21st-century digital equipment. There will also be condensed shelving for records, dedicated interview rooms and a training area that can double as an Emergency Operations Center.

The city expects the plans to be finalized in March with construction beginning at the start of summer.