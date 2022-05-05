ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — An Athens ISD school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday morning after the driver of a Mustang allegedly pulled out in front of the bus.

According to Athens ISD, the bus was driving west on Loop 7 when the Mustang apparently pulled out from Robbins Road in front of the bus. Neither driver required medical attention, but three students were taken to UT Health Athens for what were reported to be minor injuries.

Texas Highway Patrol was called to the scene and is currently investigating further. AISD officials have been notifying and reaching out to parents and guardians of the students on the bus and are continuing to monitor the situation.