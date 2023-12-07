ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Athens ISD held their 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony that recognized two former NFL players and a former basketball star.

Hundreds showed up to see the three former Athens ISD athletes, engrave their names into history on Thursday night.

“Coming back home, it’s definitely exciting,” said former NFL player Terrence McGee.

Former NFL defensive lineman, Barron Tanner, said his kids could not wait to see him be inducted.

“I think my kids are more happy than I am just because they didn’t know their dad was playing football here in Athens and I told them all about my friends,” said Tanner.

Former basketball player Alex Furr said it was great catching up with people she hasn’t seen in years.

“There’s a lot of great people,” said Furr. “My old high school coach is here which is really special. A lot of former fans are showing up as well. It’s bringing up a lot of great memories.”

Even with a busy schedule, McGee said he was not going to miss tonight.

“It means a lot. I wish my brother could have been here to see this but my mom and family is here so it means a lot,” said McGee.