SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was shot on Monday in Smith County and a 22-year-old was arrested in connection to the crime.

According to Smith County officials, Zion Michias Jenkins of Tyler was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting of 25-year-old Courtland Jamal Lyons of Athens.

Deputies responded to the 13400 block of Garden Lake Road regarding a shooting that just occurred around 10 p.m. Before deputies arrived, they were informed that one person was shot and the suspect ran away from the area.

Lyons was found inside the residence on Garden Lake Road with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Deputies performed first aid until EMS arrived.

An investigation revealed that Jenkins had allegedly shot Lyons with a handgun while they were in the garage of the residence. Jenkins still had the handgun when he ran away, officials were told.

A short time later, deputies responded to the 5100 block of Steel Road in Tyler where they found Jenkins. He was taken into custody without incident with the help of Tyler PD and was taken to the Smith County Jail. His bond has not been set as of this writing.

Lyons was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery due to the seriousness of his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time, officials reported.