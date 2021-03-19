Athens man dies after motorcycle and pickup truck crash in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- An Athens man died after a motorcycle and a pickup truck were involved in a crash.

DPS said troopers were called to FM 59 approximately half a mile southwest of Athens on Thursday around 8:37 p.m.

According to an investigation, Clayton Allen Bekker, 29, of Athens, was driving a 2006 Ford Ranger and traveling north on FM 59. He was trying to turn onto the entrance ramp to SL 7.

Edwin Jackson Rogers, 62, of Athens was riding a 1998 Harley Davidson and was heading south on FM-59. The Ford turned left and ended up in front of the motorcycle, which hit the back passenger side of the truck.

Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Belinda Brownlow. He was transported to Hannigan-Smith Funeral Home in Athens.

Bekker did not appear to have been injured in the wreck. The crash is also still being investigated.