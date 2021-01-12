Athens man killed in wreck after blowing through stop sign

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – An Athens man was killed Monday morning after driving through an intersection despite a stop sign.

According to DPS, 78-year-old Thomas Carroll was driving his van on Trey Circle just before 9 a.m. and came to the intersection of FM1616. Carroll continued to drive through it despite the posted stop sign.

This caused his van to be hit in the side by a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck, which was driven by 44-year-old Larry Webb. Both vehicles then came to stop in a ditch.

Carroll was pronounced dead at the scene while Webb did not suffer any injuries.