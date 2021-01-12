Winter Weather Tools

Athens man killed in wreck after blowing through stop sign

Local News

car wreck

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – An Athens man was killed Monday morning after driving through an intersection despite a stop sign.

According to DPS, 78-year-old Thomas Carroll was driving his van on Trey Circle just before 9 a.m. and came to the intersection of FM1616. Carroll continued to drive through it despite the posted stop sign.

This caused his van to be hit in the side by a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck, which was driven by 44-year-old Larry Webb. Both vehicles then came to stop in a ditch.

Carroll was pronounced dead at the scene while Webb did not suffer any injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

