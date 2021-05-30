Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion wraps up strong; Organizer recognized with prestigious award from state

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – This weekend marked the 9th annual Old Fiddlers Reunion, the oldest fiddlers contest in all of Texas. After the festivities, a longtime organizer of the event was recognized with a prestigious award from the governor.

Some of the best fiddlers in the world showed out for the event, but it wasn’t just fiddlers. People of all ages came out for a carnival and street dancing.

Now that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, organizers and performers are thrilled to be back to their original format.

“I haven’t gotten to play fiddle in a very long time because of COVID, so getting up on that stage was magical, I’ll put it that way,” Fiddle player Mia Kelso said.

The Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion have several videos available on their Facebook page for those who missed out on the festivities in person.

Earlier this week, May 24-29 was proclaimed “Annual Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion” by the Athens City Council. They presented a proclamation to Mary Ensign, who has helped organize the Athens Old Fiddlers Reunion for 50 years.

On Saturday evening, a retirement ceremony was held for Mary Ensign, who was presented with a prestigious Yellow Rose of Texas Award.

The Yellow Rose of Texas recognizes exceptional community service for women in Texas and is conferred by Gov. Greg Abbott.

She was also presented Texas and United States flags which flew over the respective capitols.