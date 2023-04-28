ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Athens Police Chief John Densmore’s last day with the department is Friday, the city announced.

Densmore announced his resignation in order to go into the private sector.

“During his tenure, Chief Densmore has worked tirelessly to keep our city safe and enhance the quality of life for all of our citizens,” according to a release from the city. “On behalf of the city, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for his dedicated service to our community. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors and are confident that he will continue to make a positive impact in his new role.”

Previously, Densmore worked at the Cedar Hill Police Department as a Lieutenant before moving to Athens and becoming chief in February 2021.

The search for a new police chief will begin immediately.